Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Owens & Minor updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,194,000 after buying an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

