Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

