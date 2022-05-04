Owlet (OWLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Owlet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE OWLT opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Owlet has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owlet (OWLT)
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.