Owlet (OWLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Owlet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OWLT opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Owlet has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Owlet by 2,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Owlet by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Owlet by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

