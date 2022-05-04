Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXM opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

