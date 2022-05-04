Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen Purchases 21,635 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 21,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 222,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,164. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. StockNews.com cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

