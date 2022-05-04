Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Acquires 12,835 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $51,981.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,406,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 222,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,164. The company has a market cap of $202.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

