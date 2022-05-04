Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,727 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $38,810.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,339 shares of company stock worth $261,965 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

