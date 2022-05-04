Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 210.00%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 8,653 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,390.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,600 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

