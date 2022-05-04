Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oyster Point Pharma to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OYST traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 103,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $173.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 95,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 28.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 81,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 94,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.