OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in April

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZMLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. OZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

