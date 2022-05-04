Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited provides marine transportation services and logistical support to its customers through the commercial operation of a large, modern and uniformly-sized fleet of shallow-draft Handysize dry bulk carriers. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is based in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. “

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

PCFBY stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.