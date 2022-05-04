Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited provides marine transportation services and logistical support to its customers through the commercial operation of a large, modern and uniformly-sized fleet of shallow-draft Handysize dry bulk carriers. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is based in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. “
PCFBY stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.
