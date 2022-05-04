Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Aviva Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

