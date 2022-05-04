Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

PAAS opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.