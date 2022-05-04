Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $234.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,773. The company has a market capitalization of $230.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

PANL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

