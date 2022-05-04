PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE PAR opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.96.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 347,823 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,417 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

