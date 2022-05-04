Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -2.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after buying an additional 2,851,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after buying an additional 2,811,067 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $41,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

