Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRRWF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Park Lawn stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

