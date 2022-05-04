Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Park Lawn and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.17.

TSE:PLC opened at C$33.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.03. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$31.59 and a 52-week high of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

