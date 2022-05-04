Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to report $4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.70 and the lowest is $4.52. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $4.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $18.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.61 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.93.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $276.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.10. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $265.42 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

