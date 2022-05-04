Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Up 18.4% in April

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PFDR opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 71.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,358,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $16,918,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

