Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.
PAYC opened at $288.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.87. Paycom Software has a one year low of $278.37 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
