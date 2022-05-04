Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

PAYC opened at $288.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.87. Paycom Software has a one year low of $278.37 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

