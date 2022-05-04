Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Lowered to $425.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAYC. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.20.
PAYC opened at $288.46 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $278.37 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
