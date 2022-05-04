Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Lowered to $430.00 at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.
PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.87.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $288.46 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $278.37 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
