Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Lowered to $430.00 at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.87.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $288.46 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $278.37 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

