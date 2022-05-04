Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $350.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.87.

Paycom Software stock opened at $288.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $278.37 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

