PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will post $6.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.74 billion and the highest is $6.89 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $28.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.17 billion to $29.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.80 billion to $35.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 144.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $156.11.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.