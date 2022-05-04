Paysafe (PSFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paysafe by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 78,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

