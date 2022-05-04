PaySign (PAYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAYS opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01. PaySign has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

