PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDSB opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

