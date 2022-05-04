PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

