PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.33.
Separately, StockNews.com raised PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.