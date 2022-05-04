Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

BTU stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,936 shares of company stock worth $507,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 167.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 338,695 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

