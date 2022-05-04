Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,150.33 ($14.37).

LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 669.67 ($8.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,051.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,111.39. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -107.96.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

