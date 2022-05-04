Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150.33 ($14.37).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.16. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 669.67 ($8.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.68). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,051.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

