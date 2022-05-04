PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.52. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $143.49 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

