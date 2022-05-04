PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.
PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.
Shares of PEP opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.52. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $143.49 and a 1 year high of $177.62.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.
About PepsiCo (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.