Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $24,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PFGC opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 201.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $827,173,000 after purchasing an additional 388,510 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,042,000 after acquiring an additional 190,767 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after acquiring an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

