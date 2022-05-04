PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 458,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.