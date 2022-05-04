Perrigo (PRGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY22 guidance at $2.10-2.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.100-$2.300 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perrigo stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.97 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

