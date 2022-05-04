PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTR. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.78.

PTR opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 853.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

