Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

