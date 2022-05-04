Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,067,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,247 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $12,996,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $13,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
