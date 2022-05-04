Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company's principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. "

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $244,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 35.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $203,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

