Pi Financial Weighs in on NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year.
NXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.72.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)
NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.
See Also
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.