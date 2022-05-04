Pi Financial Weighs in on NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year.

NXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.72.

Shares of NXE opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.44 and a 12 month high of C$8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.33.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

