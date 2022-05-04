Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.