Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
PPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Shares of PPC stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.