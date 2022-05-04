Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Up 27.8% in April

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.