Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.02.

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

