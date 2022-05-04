Piper Sandler Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $240.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.73.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.48 and its 200 day moving average is $243.19. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 79.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.