Piper Sandler Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $80.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.19.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

