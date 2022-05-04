Piper Sandler Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to “Overweight”

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

PINC stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Premier has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

