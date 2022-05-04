Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

PZRIF opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.