Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

