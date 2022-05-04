Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies (Get Rating)
