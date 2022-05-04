Points.com (PCOM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, analysts expect Points.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCOM opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Points.com has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $258.36 million, a PE ratio of -576.33 and a beta of 1.44.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

